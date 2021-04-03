top
Spirit of Love, Show of Strength at Rally Opposing Violence Against Asians
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real in Redwood City
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
Spirit of love, show of strength, and commitment to resistance in the air and on placards in the Silicon Valley community of Redwood City--the date was March 27, eleven days after hate crime mass shooting in Atlanta.
sm_rwcblweresist.jpg
original image (2429x2000)
Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Corrie Peñafort and her family of six organized an event to support human and equal rights, and to call for a Stop to Violence against Asian-Americans on March 27. Peñafort who came to the U.S. from the Philippines 35 years ago said, "I've been in the U.S. longer than I lived in the Philippines... It's not fair that Asian-Americans should be treated unjustly."

At an impromptu open mic set up for anyone who cared to address the crowd, a state senator, a vice-mayor and a council member stepped up to speak, as did organizers of local groups working for racial equality like @RedwoodCity2020. Students from UC Berkeley and other schools and colleges shared their experiences. Blacks, lantinx, Asians, whites, and people who identify as other ethnicities or mixed race stood side by side masked up along the El Camino Real. The long line of placard bearers curved onto the cross street of Jefferson Ave at this very busy Redwood City intersection.

§All along the ECR
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblluvalongecr.jpg
original image (1631x2000)
§Fun fashion
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblanime.jpg
original image (1170x2000)
§Makes a handy sign
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblhatebox.jpg
original image (3000x1322)
A deconstructed flat box has holes for hands
§Hate is a Virus...Don't Let it Divide Us
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblkokuplus.jpg
original image (3000x1364)
Placard, third from right. The slogan on this sign became a chant.
§Don't hurt my Ning-ning and apo (grandparents)
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblningningapo.jpg
original image (1282x2000)
§Around the corner and along Jefferson Ave
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblallaroundsafeway.jpg
original image (3000x1451)
§A Monarch Butterfly
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblbutterfly.jpg
original image (2019x2000)
Symbol of transformation made an appearance. The butterfly also spoke at the open mic.
§Open mic
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcopenmicmbwa.jpg
original image (1774x2000)
Vice-mayor of Redwood City flanked by two Raging Grannies
§4 Raging Grannies
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblbrowntanturqpurple.jpg
original image (2617x2000)
Aprons hidden behind their large placards!
§Granny A out in front
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblachanfront.jpg
original image (2775x2000)
§On a riser
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblonariser.jpg
original image (1531x2000)
§Across the street overflow group with messages...
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblpeacekindness.jpg
original image (2080x2000)
§Say their names!
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcsaynames.jpg
original image (1462x2000)
Names of some of the victims of the Atlanta shooting at Asian owned spas of March 16
§Hug for Dad
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM
sm_rwcblhugfordad.jpg
original image (1599x2000)
§Family
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:48 AM
sm_rwcblfambo.jpg
original image (2377x2000)
§Stop Sign
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:48 AM
sm_rwcblstopsign.jpg
original image (1896x2000)
§Stop the Hate
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:48 AM
sm_rwcbckid.jpg
original image (1411x2000)
§lots of folks
by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:48 AM
sm_rwcblecr2jeff.jpg
original image (3000x1398)
