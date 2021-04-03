Spirit of Love, Show of Strength at Rally Opposing Violence Against Asians by Hundreds Line the El Camino Real in Redwood City

Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 2:47 AM

Spirit of love, show of strength, and commitment to resistance in the air and on placards in the Silicon Valley community of Redwood City--the date was March 27, eleven days after hate crime mass shooting in Atlanta.

Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



Corrie Peñafort and her family of six organized an event to support human and equal rights, and to call for a Stop to Violence against Asian-Americans on March 27. Peñafort who came to the U.S. from the Philippines 35 years ago said, "I've been in the U.S. longer than I lived in the Philippines... It's not fair that Asian-Americans should be treated unjustly."



At an impromptu open mic set up for anyone who cared to address the crowd, a state senator, a vice-mayor and a council member stepped up to speak, as did organizers of local groups working for racial equality like @RedwoodCity2020. Students from UC Berkeley and other schools and colleges shared their experiences. Blacks, lantinx, Asians, whites, and people who identify as other ethnicities or mixed race stood side by side masked up along the El Camino Real. The long line of placard bearers curved onto the cross street of Jefferson Ave at this very busy Redwood City intersection.



