Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Oakland Youths March in Support of Asians
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
Loud march from City Hall to Lake Merritt
sm_01-09221-850_8979.jpg
original image (1400x1922)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Friday afternoon, over 400 youths rallied in front of Oakland's City Hall at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Adding their voices to the many recent protests against violence towards Asians, young Oaklanders, led by amplified slogans from the back of a truck, danced and marched. They detoured through part of Oakland's Chinese area, paused at the Asian cultural center and proceeded to rally at lake Merritt.

The march, masked and socially distanced, was entirely without incident. Well organized monitors managed cross traffic and water and aid was available. Oakland police was absent.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_02-09221-852_8330.jpg
original image (1714x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_03-09221-850_8978.jpg
original image (1400x1468)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_04-09221-850_8964.jpg
original image (1956x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_05-09221-850_8996.jpg
original image (2049x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_06-09221-850_9004.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_07-09221-850_9007.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_08-09221-850_9026.jpg
original image (1400x1976)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_09-09221-852_8345.jpg
original image (1936x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_10-09221-850_9035.jpg
original image (1901x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_11-09221-850_9051.jpg
original image (1778x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_12-09221-850_9059.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_13-09221-850_9067.jpg
original image (2021x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_14-09221-850_9075.jpg
original image (1843x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_15-09221-850_9085.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_16-09221-850_9089.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_17-09221-850_9099.jpg
original image (1400x1995)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_18-09221-850_9130.jpg
original image (2132x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_19-09221-850_9139.jpg
original image (1734x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_20-09221-852_8386.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
