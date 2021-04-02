top
San Francisco
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Climate Action Crash Course
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 08
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorClimate Now
Location Details
Online, via zoom
Thursdays, April 8th, 15th, 22nd, 4pm Pacifc, 7pm Eastern

Leading up to Earth Day, the Climate NOW "Climate Action Crash Course" is a 4 part webinar series for young people of all ages to learn about climate change. Each webinar is designed for a different age-group, ending in an all-ages culminating celebration of the climate movement on Earth Day 2021. Celebrities, youth-activists, and other guests will join the webinars throughout the series to provide their thoughts and stories on climate justice and the power of young voices.

Young people can sign up to attend one of the first 3 webinars based on their age group and everyone is invited to attend the culminating webinar on Earth Day 2021. The webinars will be recorded and made available after each session for those that cannot attend live.

To learn more about how young people can inspire change and play a key role in climate solutions please visit http://www.sarah-goody.com or http://www.climatenow.solutions.

Free
sm_395_v0.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
For more event information: https://www.climatenow.solutions/webinar

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 10:28 PM
