Join us for a unique online gathering highlighting performances by Indigenous singers, dancers, authors and artists.
Informational videos about Indigenous organizations will also be included.
|IndigeFest: A Celebration of Indigenous Cultures from Across Turtle Island
|Saturday April 24
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Other
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Free Online Event:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indigefest-a-celebration-of-indigenous-cultures-from-across-turtle-island-registration-145557110235
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1089790791...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 7:48 PM
