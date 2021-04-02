

Environmental Destruction and the Ecosocialist Solution



Today’s ecological reality is that we are on the edge of a mass extinction, while corporations protect their bottom lines by pushing reusable bags, cups, straws, and “green” carbon offsets. Individual responsibility and greenwashed products are not the solutions we need. Addressing the full scope of the problem will take ecosocialist remedies, to change the system from the ground up – literally. Join us for a riveting discussion of real climate fixes from a socialist feminist perspective. The program will highlight Samuel Rubin, Marxist geographical anthropologist, ecosocialist and member of the Freedom Socialist Party.



Sunday, April 18, 3pm

Register for this Zoom event:



For more information:

415-864-1278 •



Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party, Bay Area and Los Angeles branches

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 12:11 PM