End Gun Violence Town Hall w/ March For Our Lives San Jose
Date Saturday April 17
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMarch For Our Lives
Location Details
Online town hall
Join March for Our Lives San Jose on April 17 at 1 PM PT for a community Town Hall
on ending gun violence.

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-cccvqmZ5Q_3zRHVOHtabtwjNbtmjsUGcAvr54YEldyB7bA/viewform

We’ll be hearing from many talented speakers including:

--State Assemblymember Ash Kalra

--LaToya Fernandez, Educator, Activist, and Community Leader

--Professor Michael Ulrich, School of Public Health and School of Law at Boston University

--Representatives from NAACP Youth San Jose

and many more

Started in 2017 in response to the Parkland Massacre, March For Our Lives San Jose aims to reduce gun violence and encourage youth activism in the San Jose area.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlivessj/

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 11:49 AM
by March For Our Lives
Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 11:49 AM
https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlivessj/
