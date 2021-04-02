

Started in 2017 in response to the Parkland Massacre, March For Our Lives San Jose aims to reduce gun violence and encourage youth activism in the San Jose area. Join March for Our Lives San Jose on April 17 at 1 PM PT for a community Town Hallon ending gun violence.RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-cccvqmZ5Q_3zRHVOHtabtwjNbtmjsUGcAvr54YEldyB7bA/viewform We’ll be hearing from many talented speakers including:--State Assemblymember Ash Kalra--LaToya Fernandez, Educator, Activist, and Community Leader--Professor Michael Ulrich, School of Public Health and School of Law at Boston University--Representatives from NAACP Youth San Joseand many moreStarted in 2017 in response to the Parkland Massacre, March For Our Lives San Jose aims to reduce gun violence and encourage youth activism in the San Jose area. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlivessj/

