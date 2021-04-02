Join March for Our Lives San Jose on April 17 at 1 PM PT for a community Town Hall
on ending gun violence.
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-cccvqmZ5Q_3zRHVOHtabtwjNbtmjsUGcAvr54YEldyB7bA/viewform
We’ll be hearing from many talented speakers including:
--State Assemblymember Ash Kalra
--LaToya Fernandez, Educator, Activist, and Community Leader
--Professor Michael Ulrich, School of Public Health and School of Law at Boston University
--Representatives from NAACP Youth San Jose
and many more
Started in 2017 in response to the Parkland Massacre, March For Our Lives San Jose aims to reduce gun violence and encourage youth activism in the San Jose area.
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Date
|Saturday April 17
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|March For Our Lives
|Location Details
|Online town hall
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlivessj/
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 11:49 AM
