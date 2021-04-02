Climate Justice & Planetary Health: Stopping the Next Pandemic
Sunday, April 11, 2021 @ 1 PM PT (4 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.r2haction.org/climate-justice
Did you know that deforestation is the largest cause of emerging disease outbreaks? Or that spillover of new diseases from animals to humans is happening so fast, that we can expect COVID-the sequel in the next 10-15 years?
Planetary health and stopping pandemics have more in common than you might think! We’re hosting an entire event on the inextricable link between climate change and disease control, and you're invited.
In this web-in, we’ll discuss the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health and explore some cutting edge strategies for preventing the next pandemic. We'll also hear first hand about the catastrophic COVID-19 political meltdown in Brazil —a collapse that is accelerating the spread of more deadly variants.
We're excited to be partnering with Health in Harmony and Mighty Earth for this important conversation. Make sure to register in advance to receive the Zoom link and Meeting ID.
ABOUT: Right to Health Action or R2HA
https://www.r2haction.org/about
Our nonprofit group started as conversations between emerging and veteran activists, front-line health workers, and scholars, united in anger to be facing yet another pandemic, and committed to direct action to stop COVID-19 and prevent the pandemics of the future. R2HA was born on March 19th, 2020—during the first lockdown.
We knew that globalization and climate change was causing an accelerating explosion in new outbreaks of animal-to-human diseases. As leaders of decades-long campaigns to end AIDS and tuberculosis, we were infuriated that, once again, a predictable and preventable global cataclysm was made worse by irresponsible leaders pushing racist, denialist policies.
R2HA is a nonprofit and now a 50-state grassroots movement of activists, scholars, health workers and those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
View events for the week of 4/11/2021
|Climate Justice & Planetary Health: Stopping the Next Pandemic
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 11
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Right to Health Action
|Location Details
|Online teach-in
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 8:33 AM
