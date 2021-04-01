60 years of Blockade on Cuba



Despite the most severe blockade conditions imposed by the U.S., Cuba remains an independent socialist nation. Learn how Cuba has protected its people during the COVID crisis, how the government plans to vaccinate all its citizens in 2021, and aims to share millions of vaccines with the world.



Unions fighting for a safe school return



More and more school workers are being vaccinated across the country; does that mean that schools are safe to reopen? And why are teachers' unions under attack? Hear an update on the conditions teachers and students face upon return.



Register at bit.ly/education4thepeople For more event information: http://bit.ly/education4thepeople

