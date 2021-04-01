Confronting Climate Change is an annual public lecture series that brings together scientists, artists, policy experts, and community members to discuss our planet’s wellbeing and share solutions for our future. This year's theme is Food Security and how we can adapt to feed a growing population during unprecedented changes in our planet's climate, culture, and political landscape.
The event will include two short on-demand films curated by the Arts Division at UC Santa Cruz series and a panel discussion of the films on April 28. The second day of the event on April 29 will feature a panel discussion on the topic of Food Security hosted by the Division of Physical and Biological Sciences and the Division of Social Sciences. Both events are free and will be conducted virtually beginning at 5:30 p.m. Register at https://confrontingclimatechange.ucsc.edu/ to receive the Zoom link.
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Confronting Climate Change: Food Security in a Changing World
Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 28
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|University of California, Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|This is a virtual event. Please register on the event website for a Zoom link.
|
For more event information: https://confrontingclimatechange.ucsc.edu/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 3:55 PM
