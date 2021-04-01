top
#ExpandTheCourt: Bring Balance Back to SCOTUS National Organizing Call
Date Saturday April 17
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDemand Justice, BLM Global Network, & more
Location Details
Online action
Join Demand Justice and partners Indivisible, Sunrise Movement, and Black Lives Matter Global Network for a National Organizing Call.

Saturday, April 17th at noon PT (3pm ET)

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216167955021/WN_eG0k2oGuT120VObg9vXPxw

Donald Trump spent the last four years taking over our federal courts by nominating hundreds of conservative extremists at every level, including the Supreme Court. Now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring balance and legitimacy back to the Supreme Court, but only if we work together to expand it by adding four justices.

We’ll be joined on the April 17th call by leading court reform champions in Congress: Senator Ed Markey and Representative Mondaire Jones. Together, we’ll discuss how Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell were able to stack our courts, what’s at stake if we let their changes stand, and the challenges we’ll face in our fight to bring balance back to the courts.

We will lay out a detailed plan for how we can come together to successfully expand the Supreme Court by four seats -- and we’ll talk about how you fit into that plan!

This is your opportunity to learn how to get involved in the fight to reclaim, restore, and expand our Supreme Court!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 2:46 PM
§Abolish The Filibuster to Save the Supreme Court!
by Demand Justice, BLM Global Network, & more
Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 2:46 PM
The filibuster is an undemocratic procedural trick historically used to diminish the political power of Black and Brown voters and the lawmakers who represent them. The filibuster lets a small number of senators keep a bill from passing, even if the bill has the support of the majority of senators - and the even bigger majority of Americans they represent.

Senate Republicans are doing everything in their power to maintain the filibuster so they can continue blocking popular progressive legislation. But with a simple vote, the new Democratic majority in the Senate can eliminate the filibuster.

https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/photos/a.177070496455878/906846463478274
