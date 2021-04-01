



Saturday, April 17th at noon PT (3pm ET)



RSVP:



Donald Trump spent the last four years taking over our federal courts by nominating hundreds of conservative extremists at every level, including the Supreme Court. Now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring balance and legitimacy back to the Supreme Court, but only if we work together to expand it by adding four justices.



We’ll be joined on the April 17th call by leading court reform champions in Congress: Senator Ed Markey and Representative Mondaire Jones. Together, we’ll discuss how Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell were able to stack our courts, what’s at stake if we let their changes stand, and the challenges we’ll face in our fight to bring balance back to the courts.



We will lay out a detailed plan for how we can come together to successfully expand the Supreme Court by four seats -- and we’ll talk about how you fit into that plan!



This is your opportunity to learn how to get involved in the fight to reclaim, restore, and expand our Supreme Court!



Join Demand Justice and partners Indivisible, Sunrise Movement, and Black Lives Matter Global Network for a National Organizing Call.Saturday, April 17th at noon PT (3pm ET)RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216167955021/WN_eG0k2oGuT120VObg9vXPxw Donald Trump spent the last four years taking over our federal courts by nominating hundreds of conservative extremists at every level, including the Supreme Court. Now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring balance and legitimacy back to the Supreme Court, but only if we work together to expand it by adding four justices.We’ll be joined on the April 17th call by leading court reform champions in Congress: Senator Ed Markey and Representative Mondaire Jones. Together, we’ll discuss how Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell were able to stack our courts, what’s at stake if we let their changes stand, and the challenges we’ll face in our fight to bring balance back to the courts.We will lay out a detailed plan for how we can come together to successfully expand the Supreme Court by four seats -- and we’ll talk about how you fit into that plan!This is your opportunity to learn how to get involved in the fight to reclaim, restore, and expand our Supreme Court! Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 2:46 PM