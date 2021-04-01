Asian Americans is a PBS Documentary series of five 1-hour long episodes. These episodes explore the impact Asian Americans have on the past, present and future of the US and the discrimination they have faced, told through personal histories.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84883363617
Together we will be watching the first episode: Breaking Ground.
Description of the episode: "In an era of exclusion and U.S. empire, new immigrants arrive from China, India, Japan, the Philippines and beyond. Barred by anti-Asian laws they become America’s first “undocumented immigrants,” yet they build railroads, dazzle on the silver screen, and take their fight for equality to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
You can watch all five parts here:
https://www.pbs.org/weta/asian-americans/episode-guide/
|Sunday April 11
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|dxe
|online
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2705902947...
