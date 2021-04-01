Join us on Sunday, April 11th to help serve those in need. We will be meeting at 10am in San Leandro and preparing supplies and lunch baggies to hand out to people in need at a nearby houseless encampment.
If you have any supplies or food you would like to donate please message Susana!
Please message Susana (facebook.com/susana.soto.1000) for the exact address if you are planning to join us!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 4/11/2021
|Community Food Serve
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 11
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|San Leandro, California near the houseless encampment
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4921945051...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 11:27 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network