Join us on Saturday, April 10th at 5pm at Ocean Beach in San Francisco to hang out with friends and enjoy s'mores! All ingredients will be provided and vegan.
Put "Ocean Beach Parking, San Francisco" in you map app. When you arrive, park, and you will see us at the fire pits. If you have any trouble finding us please contact Susana or Kitty (4155426018).
* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
View events for the week of 4/10/2021
|Date
|Saturday April 10
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3790485231...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 11:18 AM
