

#NoMoreFactoryFarms

WHERE: Ocean Beach San Francisco, CA. Put "Ocean Beach Parking, San Francisco" and you'll find it.

WHEN: Saturday, April 10rd 1:00 pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing bu we'll have seats available. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

