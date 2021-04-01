top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
#NoMoreFactoryFarms Kite Outreach
Date Saturday April 10
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
ocean beach parking
Spring time is here so let's start the season well by flying our activist made kite that reads "No More Factory Farms" outside while spreading the word to end factory farming in California! Animal exploitation are the root cause for most pandemics and to prevent them, we need to build a movement to pressure Gavin Newsom to place a moratorium on new factory farms/slaughterhouses. Join us to spread the message whether it's flying our custom made kites for folks to see or talking directly to the public! More information about our campaign at nomorefactoryfarms.com
#NoMoreFactoryFarms
WHERE: Ocean Beach San Francisco, CA. Put "Ocean Beach Parking, San Francisco" and you'll find it.
WHEN: Saturday, April 10rd 1:00 pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing bu we'll have seats available. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email outreach [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2725877843...

