Join ARTogether for an evening with artists Nimisha Doongarwal, Roya Ebtehaj and Andrea Guskin on Thursday, April 15 at 7 pm. The three artists will each present their artworks and engage in a discussion about their art practice as it relates to the theme of identity and immigration. All three of the artists are part of our most recent exhibition, Overlap: Home, Immigration and Identity, currently on view at the Bayfair Center in San Leandro. The artist talk will take place online in the one-of-a-kind virtual world created for Overlap. To access this event, please use Google Chrome on a laptop or desktop.



Nimisha Doongarwal is a mixed media artist and an engineer by day. Her conceptually layered pieces combine paint, photography, fabric and digital prints and explore varying relationships between past and popular culture, by referencing social issues such as racism, immigration and gender inequality.



Roya Ebtehaj is an interdisciplinary artist and educator based in the Bay Area, California. Working across new media art, she utilizes technology to reflect on the complex relationships between her Iranian identity and topics such as memories, stress, displacement and the side effects of the current mass media.



Andrea Guskin is an artist, educator and curator based in the Bay Area. Andrea Guskin’s art practice explores the layers of social and emotional experience related to ancestry, immigration, and domestic life. The exhibition is designed to move beyond the boundaries of the art object, mapping paths that become routes of connection and experience.

For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-artis...

