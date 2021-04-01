

More than 500 horses have died at the Golden Gate Fields horse racing track since 2007. Last November, the track was forced to shut down after a coronavirus outbreak there infected more than 300 people. But it reopened this year and already more than 5 horses are dead. It's time to shut this place down for good, for the horses and the workers.

---

WHERE: Online, RSVP to receive the call-in link

WHEN: Monday, April 5th 7:30pm

WHO: Everyone is welcome!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

