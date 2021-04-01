top
Shut Down Golden Gate Fields: Public Comment at Albany City Council
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 05
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
online
Join us to ask Albany City Council to take a stance against horse racing.
More than 500 horses have died at the Golden Gate Fields horse racing track since 2007. Last November, the track was forced to shut down after a coronavirus outbreak there infected more than 300 people. But it reopened this year and already more than 5 horses are dead. It's time to shut this place down for good, for the horses and the workers.
---
WHERE: Online, RSVP to receive the call-in link
WHEN: Monday, April 5th 7:30pm
WHO: Everyone is welcome!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2673699348...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 10:52 AM
