Help us shape the direction of the local DxE community. This is the most important meeting we hold each month and it is a place for discussion, strategic planning, and decision making. All current and prospective chapter members in the DxE SF Bay Area chapter are encouraged to attend.
Chapter meetings are now hosted on Zoom. Use this link: Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86781444256
Meeting ID: 867 8144 4256
------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy, and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 4/ 4/2021
|April Chapter Meeting: DxE SF Bay Area
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 04
|Time
|11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2525060163...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 10:43 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network