

When: Saturday, April 3rd at 5:00pm PDT

Where: Online via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88224580053

Meeting ID: 882 2458 0053

About the facilitator:

Aaron Yarmel is a dialogue facilitator, researcher, and a certified Consultant in the Logic-Based Therapy modality. He has been invited to speak about dialogue facilitation, ethics, conflict, and outreach by schools, activism conferences, and activism organizations. Aaron facilitates dialogue in the Community of Philosophical Inquiry tradition, both online and in person. He runs an online philosophy course geared towards vegans and he regularly lectures ethics courses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is a PhD Candidate.

He is the founding director of Madison Public Philosophy: an organization that shares philosophy with the Madison, WI, community through public performances and Philosophy for Children programs. He holds an MA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a BM from the Eastman School of Music. For more information:

--

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

