Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
Facilitation Training
Date Saturday April 03
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
online
Dialogue facilitation is an essential skill for organizers, teachers, or anyone else who leads groups. Good facilitation can mean the difference between an uninspired, hostile, or unproductive group, and one that effectively and joyfully pursues meaningful goals in a supportive environment. In this 2-hour session, you will learn practical techniques for fostering four key types of thinking in your facilitation: supportive thinking, focused thinking, creative thinking, and critical thinking. This will be a hands-on session where participants will try out the techniques they are learning and see how they work in action.
When: Saturday, April 3rd at 5:00pm PDT
Where: Online via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88224580053
Meeting ID: 882 2458 0053
About the facilitator:
Aaron Yarmel is a dialogue facilitator, researcher, and a certified Consultant in the Logic-Based Therapy modality. He has been invited to speak about dialogue facilitation, ethics, conflict, and outreach by schools, activism conferences, and activism organizations. Aaron facilitates dialogue in the Community of Philosophical Inquiry tradition, both online and in person. He runs an online philosophy course geared towards vegans and he regularly lectures ethics courses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is a PhD Candidate.
He is the founding director of Madison Public Philosophy: an organization that shares philosophy with the Madison, WI, community through public performances and Philosophy for Children programs. He holds an MA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a BM from the Eastman School of Music. For more information: http://www.aaronyarmel.com.
--
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2380948446...

