Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy interviews journalist Noelle Hanrahan of Prison Radio about how she helped bring Mumia Abu-Jamal to the airwaves of Pacifica.
Journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal has been on Pacifica airwaves for decades. Prison Radio Director Noelle Hanrahan has played a central role in making that possible and she is interviewed by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy Producer Steve Zeltzer on 3/25/21.
For more information:
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
For more information:
Prison Radio
http://www.prisonradio.org
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
