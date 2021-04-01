top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 9:48 AM
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy interviews journalist Noelle Hanrahan of Prison Radio about how she helped bring Mumia Abu-Jamal to the airwaves of Pacifica.
mumia_journalist.jpg
Journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal has been on Pacifica airwaves for decades. Prison Radio Director Noelle Hanrahan has played a central role in making that possible and she is interviewed by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy Producer Steve Zeltzer on 3/25/21.
For more information:
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
For more information:
Prison Radio
http://www.prisonradio.org
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
§Noelle Hanrahan Of Prison Radio
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 9:48 AM
hanrahan_noellle.jpeg
Noelle Hanrahan has helped get the voice out of Mumia Abu-Jamal throughout the US and the world.
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
§Prison Radio & The Fight For Mumia
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 1st, 2021 9:48 AM
prison_radio.jpeg
Prison Radio has allowed the voice of Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal to be heard by millions.
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
