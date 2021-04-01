Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy interviews journalist Noelle Hanrahan of Prison Radio about how she helped bring Mumia Abu-Jamal to the airwaves of Pacifica.

Journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal has been on Pacifica airwaves for decades. Prison Radio Director Noelle Hanrahan has played a central role in making that possible and she is interviewed by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy Producer Steve Zeltzer on 3/25/21.For more information:Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel WolkensteinFree Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesFor more information:Prison RadioPacifica's Covid, Race & DemocracyProduction of Labor Video Project