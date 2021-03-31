

📍 Details:

When: Saturday, April 3rd at 1pm

Where: Meeting on the corner of Jackson and 8th St at Madison Park, Oakland, CA

This action was organized but Asians with Attitudes. Follow them on Instagram @ asianswithattitudes

