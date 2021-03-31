Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance. We encourage ALL of our activists and community members to attend this and other action in solidarity with the AAPI community, we must speak out against anti-Asian racism and violence!
📍 Details:
When: Saturday, April 3rd at 1pm
Where: Meeting on the corner of Jackson and 8th St at Madison Park, Oakland, CA
This action was organized but Asians with Attitudes. Follow them on Instagram @ asianswithattitudes
Donate to support their work at https://www.gofundme.com/.../help-turn-awa-into-a-501c3...
Solidarity Action with the AAPI Community: Unity and Respect Rally
|Saturday April 03
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|dxe
