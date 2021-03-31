top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 4/ 8/2021
I Got Friends in Loma Prieta: Stories from the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Archaeological Society
Location Details
Free Online Event. Reservation Only & Space Limited
To Register for This Event, Go To:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf138Jh-3o3i_hvrZz7gXq8V201fz8rp25Aq2RlNgGUo3U86g/viewform
Arianna Heathcote will be discussing her 2019 M.A. research project centered around the historic town of Loma Prieta. The study was an applied anthropology collaboration, with San Jose State University and California State Parks, within the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park. This research used archaeological remains of Loma Prieta to add to the academic knowledge concerning working-class experiences in company towns during the Gilded Age (1870-1910). The archaeological mixed-method approach of qualitative and quantitative methods examined themes of paternalism, collective action, and built environment. Heathcote parallels some of these historic themes to modern day. She will also touch on topics for future research, lessons learned, and reflections on the project post-graduate school.

Ari Heathcote spent most of her life in San Jose and a great deal of her off time in Santa Cruz, either on the beach, or hiking in the state parks. She considers her two loves to be the ocean and the forest, and there is no better place to experience both than in Santa Cruz. Heathcote received her M.A. from San Jose State, in 2019. She started off as a lab intern at the University of California Santa Barbara in 2014, and has since worked for multiple cultural resource management firms, Ohlone Family Consulting Services, the US Forest Service, the National Parks Service, and, currently, the Bureau of Land Management. In her present role, Heathcote is part of a team of two Field Archaeologists for the Bureau of Land Management Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office that manages 1.7 million acres of public land.
sm_nisene_marks_state_park.jpg
original image (1430x804)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4808499330...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 10:54 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code