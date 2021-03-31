Unhoused of Santa Cruz Win Another Round in their Legal Struggle to Protect their Rights and Safety by Keith McHenry

Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 10:38 AM

On March 30, 2021, Federal Magistrate Susan van Keulen ruled against the City of Santa Cruz motion to vacate the injunction and ordered city officials to meet with the unhoused, the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs about the details of a new managed camp on the Benchlands.

City Planning Director Lee Butler had announced a sweep of those living in San Lorenzo Park in December 2020, but the community joined with those living at the park in physically blocking the Holiday Evictions. The Santa Cruz Homeless Union, Food Not Bombs and the people sheltering in place at the park filed a restraining order that week halting the sweep because it was contrary to the CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Magistrate Susan van Keulen issued her first Temporary Restraining order stopping the planed eviction.



During the first phase of the eviction Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills said he didn’t care where people went as long as it they stayed twelve feet apart. The fact that the eviction was stopped and the city was forced to provide a camp for 122 people is a huge victory against a government that has a decades long history of disregarding the rights of those who are forced to live outside.



Santa Cruz is likely to experience a dramatic increase in the number of people becoming unhoused. The Santa Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs will continue to defend the rights of those living outside including those who agree to move to the managed camp on the Benchlands.



This victory shows that when the unhoused get organized they are able to defend themselves. This is a crucial step in the struggle towards the goal of everyone in Santa Cruz securing housing.



The Santa Cruz Homeless Union

831-431-7766



Food Not Bombs

1-800-884-1136