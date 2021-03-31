Judge "Relocates" San Lorenzo Survival Campers rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 9:55 AM by Robert Norse

At a status hearing on March 30th, Federal Magistrate Susan Van Keulen bought the City Attorney's restrictive and repressive plan to relocate the San Lorenzo Park residents to the Benchlands, and move those currently in the Benchlands, first to San Lorenzo Park and then...to nowhere.