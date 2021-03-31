From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Judge "Relocates" San Lorenzo Survival Campers
At a status hearing on March 30th, Federal Magistrate Susan Van Keulen bought the City Attorney's restrictive and repressive plan to relocate the San Lorenzo Park residents to the Benchlands, and move those currently in the Benchlands, first to San Lorenzo Park and then...to nowhere.
The audio of the Court hearing was made available to me and can be heard on the HUFF website at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/Court%20Hearing%203-30-21.mp3 .
My commentary on the hearing will be available likely Thursday April 1 or Sunday April 4th. Those shows will be posted at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html .
A listener who heard the entire hour long hearing and apparently took notes provided me with a partial account, which I shall be posting later.
Attempts to get the Declarations and background on this case from the attorneys involved have continued to be unsuccessful.
Jennifer York's Sentinel story on the case is at https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2021/03/30/federal-judge-to-allow-santa-cruz-to-move-homeless-camp/ . For those without the funds or access to the Sentinel's website, I am including it and an earlier story (https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2021/03/26/santa-cruz-city-homeless-advocates-lay-out-encampment-relocation-plans/) as well.
