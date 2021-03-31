Rise Up Rally in San Francisco--Stop Violent Attacks on Asians by Photos Tell a Story

Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM

In San Francisco a march and rally on March 26 was one of many since the March 16 assault on Asian women in Atlanta.

Photographers: Terry Scussel, Steve Disenhof, Marnie Walters, all of ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer as indicated. Top photo by Marnie Walters.



On March 26, more than a thousand people marched from Union Square to a rally at the Embarcadero where they rose up about crimes against racial minorities, with special recognition of the crimes against Asian women.



Speakers described heartbreak in the aftermath of the recent shooting in Atlanta. Seven of the eight people killed on March 16 were women, six were of Asian descent. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault but shockingly, as of this writing, he has yet to be charged with a hate crime.



The United States' military presence in the Asia Pacific played a role in stigmatizing Asians when American soldiers were stationed overseas during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Philippine-American War. Degrading depictions of Asian women are pervasive in pop culture.



San Francisco has the highest percentage of residents of Chinese descent of any major U.S. city and large numbers of other Asian ethnicities compared to other major American cities.



Rallies of solidarity with Asians continue to be held in the Bay Area with a large one scheduled for April 25 in San Jose.