Rise Up Rally in San Francisco--Stop Violent Attacks on Asians
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
In San Francisco a march and rally on March 26 was one of many since the March 16 assault on Asian women in Atlanta.
sm_rise_up_marnie_united_playaz21__marnie_walters___15_of_18__1.jpg
original image (6545x4365)
Photographers: Terry Scussel, Steve Disenhof, Marnie Walters, all of ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer as indicated. Top photo by Marnie Walters.

On March 26, more than a thousand people marched from Union Square to a rally at the Embarcadero where they rose up about crimes against racial minorities, with special recognition of the crimes against Asian women.

Speakers described heartbreak in the aftermath of the recent shooting in Atlanta. Seven of the eight people killed on March 16 were women, six were of Asian descent. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault but shockingly, as of this writing, he has yet to be charged with a hate crime.

The United States' military presence in the Asia Pacific played a role in stigmatizing Asians when American soldiers were stationed overseas during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Philippine-American War. Degrading depictions of Asian women are pervasive in pop culture.

San Francisco has the highest percentage of residents of Chinese descent of any major U.S. city and large numbers of other Asian ethnicities compared to other major American cities.

Rallies of solidarity with Asians continue to be held in the Bay Area with a large one scheduled for April 25 in San Jose.
§more..
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_top_too_1.jpg
original image (3155x2100)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§This is My Home Too!
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_riseup_sd_top.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
§This is me!
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_riseup_sd_mixed_race.jpg
original image (1430x2200)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
§What's next?
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_marnie_lean_in_march_2021__marnie_walters___1_of_18_.jpg
original image (4737x3996)
Photo by Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Korean-American Kids
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_korean_and_american_kidsmarnie_walters___4_of_18_.jpg
original image (4661x4827)
Photo by Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Are you Part of the problem?
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_part_of_problemussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2699)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Fuck your bad day!
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_fuck_your_bad_day_.jpg
original image (3000x2401)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Tagalog
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_sd_tagalog_rally_for_aapi-4892.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
A Filipino farmworker and militant labor activist introduced the Tagalog saying (seen on the poster at right here) to César Chávez, during the era of the 1960s U.S. Civil Rights Movement. It served to emphasize solidarity between Filipino and Mexican migrant workers.
§Stop White Supremacy
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_stop_white.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Don't Fetishize Me
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_riseup_sd_fethisize.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Goggles
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_marnie_goggles__marnie_walters___11_of_18_.jpg
original image (7171x4765)
Photo by Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org
§We love you poh poh
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_marnie_pohpohmarnie_walters___12_of_18_.jpg
original image (7094x4709)
In Cantonese: Your mother’s parents are your Poh Poh (grandma)
Photo by Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Say Their Names
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_marnie_say_their_names_marnie_walters___8_of_18_.jpg
original image (3500x3372)
Photo by Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Plaza
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_many_in_plaza_.jpg
original image (3165x2100)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§March
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_sd_last.jpg
original image (2200x1227)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Youth Rise Up
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_upts_youth_.jpg
original image (3150x2105)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§It takes a hood in solidarity
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_takes_a_hood.jpg
original image (3000x2694)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
§United Playaz
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_sf_rally_for_aapi-4847.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
§Latinx against racism
by Photos Tell a Story
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 3:24 AM
sm_rise_up_ts_latinx_against_hate.jpg
original image (2397x3000)
Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
