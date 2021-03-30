top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/ 1/2021
SF DAPL & Line 3 Protest, Build Back Fossil Free
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 01
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
Location Details
Meeting at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, across from City Hall.
Join us as we take to the streets of San Francisco. We'll meet next to SF City Hall, at the edge of Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street and McAllister Street. We'll then process to the sites of two nearby U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices, to tell President Biden and VP Harris: End the Line 3 and DAPL permits and Build Back Fossil Free!

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the agency responsible for permitting many of the fossil fuel projects we’re fighting across the country. The agency is also a part of President Biden’s executive branch, so it makes sense to target our demands to the Biden administration at local Army Corps offices.

This is an all-ages, non-violent, outdoor action.

Community safety is the number one priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to common public safety guidelines.

So, please:
- WEAR MASKS
- Practice social distancing
- Use/bring hand santizer, wipes, etc..
- Stay home if you’re sick, have been exposed to anyone with COVID, or are quarantining.

Please see our Action Network link for more info and to RSVP if you can make it.
sm_fossil_fools_april_1_2021.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/end-permi...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 30th, 2021 11:45 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code