Join us as we take to the streets of San Francisco. We'll meet next to SF City Hall, at the edge of Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street and McAllister Street. We'll then process to the sites of two nearby U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices, to tell President Biden and VP Harris: End the Line 3 and DAPL permits and Build Back Fossil Free!



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the agency responsible for permitting many of the fossil fuel projects we’re fighting across the country. The agency is also a part of President Biden’s executive branch, so it makes sense to target our demands to the Biden administration at local Army Corps offices.



This is an all-ages, non-violent, outdoor action.



Community safety is the number one priority, and we ask everyone in attendance to adhere to common public safety guidelines.



So, please:

- WEAR MASKS

- Practice social distancing

- Use/bring hand santizer, wipes, etc..

- Stay home if you’re sick, have been exposed to anyone with COVID, or are quarantining.



For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/end-permi...

