Here are some 17 online events taking place over the coming month (and starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31), featuring people such as Noam Chomsky, Jeff Chang, Frida Berrigan, Hazel Henderson, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Ireland, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

Upcoming Online Events:Wed, 3/31, 2 pm -- MIT Starr Forum: On Causes of and Responses to Anti-Asian Violence -- Speakers include Tram T Nguyen, Massachusetts State Representative, and 3 Boston area academics -- Organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for International Studies:Wed, 3/31, 5 pm -- Poet Laureates Converse on Environmental Justice -- A virtual public dialogue & reading with Michelle Otero & Emmy Pérez, recent poet laureates of Albuquerque, NM and the state of Texas -- Hosted by "Letras Latinas" at the University of Notre Dame, in partnership with the Poets Against Walls collective based in Texas's Rio Grande Valley:Fri, 4/2, 11 am -- Beyond Shelves- From the pages of V for Vendetta, An Evening with V -- V for Vendetta is a parable of the modern age. It raises questions about society and how we view it and our complicitness in injustice. It looks at homophobia, fascism and anarchy, and at its centre is a novel about being human in an inhumane world -- Organized by Royal Borough Of Kingston Upon Thames Libraries:Tue, 4/6, 2:30 pm -- Cultivating Fear: Anti-Muslim Bias in the Media and Society -- With Rowaida Abdelaziz, a national reporter at HuffPost, Malika Bilal, senior presenter at The Take, an interview-driven news podcast, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, a civil rights attorney and Deputy Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Saif Shahin, Assistant Professor at American University, whose current research looks at artificial intelligence and big data as a sociopolitical phenomena, and online identity construction as a sociotechnical practice -- Organized the American University School Of Communication:Wed, 4/7, 3:30 pm -- A discussion of Kurt Vonnegut's, “Man Without a Country" -- Presented by the "Radical Reading Circle", and hosted by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library and Lasana Kazembe and Jason Kelly, with Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis:Wed, 4/7, 5 pm -- In Conversation: Jeff Chang, Dave Cook, and Tina Bell Wright -- Professors Cook and Wright join author Chang to discuss his book about Hip Hop, "Can't Stop Won't Stop" -- Organized by the California African American Museum:Thu, 4/8, 12 Noon -- Antiracism and Environmental Justice: Latinx Imperatives -- Ramón Cruz, president of the Sierra Club, and David Vazquez, co-editor of "Latinx Environmentalisms: Place, Justice, and the Decolonial", and a professor at American University, will discuss environmental justice in Latinx communities and the prospects for antiracist environmentalism:Thu, 4/8, 4 pm -- Religious Communities and the Planetary Crisis -- This webinar will examine the response of the faith communities to the climate crisis from the Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, and Christian perspectives -- Sponsored by the Interreligious Eco-Justice Network, the Hartford Seminary, and CT Interfaith Power & Light:Sat, 4/10, 4 pm -- Frida Berrigan on Martin Luther King's Triad: Racism Militarism & Excessive Materialism -- Organized by the Cleveland Nonviolence Network:Sun, 4/11, 10 am -- Visionary Virtual Conference: Bigger Love -- With economist Hazel Henderson, European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis, and two others -- Organized by the American Visionary Art Museum:Mon, 4/12, 2 pm -- Conformity, Propaganda, and the Fight for a Left Future with Noam Chomsky -- A critical discussion on a plethora of issues with world (in)famous dissident, public intellectual, and author Noam Chomsky:Tue, 4/13, 4 pm -- Freedom-Making in an Age of Mass Incarceration -- With Toussaint Losier, UMass-Amherst; editor, Rethinking the American Prison Movement; Beth Richie, University of Illinois-Chicago; author, Arrested Justice: Black Women, Violence, and America's Prison Nation; and 3 others -- Organized by the Pozen Center Human Rights Lab:Wed, 4/14, 10 am -- The Arab Spring: 10 Years On -- Five panelists from King's College London (KCL) will discuss protests and protest movements in Egypt and Lebanon, media and the Arab Spring in north Africa, Syria, Palestine, and the Gulf -- Organized by the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, KCL:Wed, 4/14, 11 am -- Anarchist in The UK - Louise Michel, heroine of the Paris Commune -- To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune, Naomi Clifford explores the life of Louise Michel, feminist, anarchist, poet, playwright and journalist, who survived the bloody end of the 1871 Paris Commune -- Organized by Lambeth Libraries:Mon, 4/19, 4:30 pm -- DearTomorrow: Envisioning a sustainable future in a time of climate change -- An experiential climate change workshop -- Participants will break into smaller conversation groups -- Organized by Long Now Boston:Sat, 4/24, all day -- 2nd Annual National Antiracist Book Festival -- including Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Dave Zirin, Benjamin Crump, Albert Woodfox, and dozens of others -- Boston University Center for Antiracist Research:Thu, 4/29, 8 am -- As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock -- Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes), Lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, discusses some of the main themes of her book "As Long As Grass Grows" -- Organized by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: