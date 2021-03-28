top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/ 1/2021
DAPL & Line 3 D.C. Protest Rally: Indigenous Youth & Allies Demand Build Back Fossil Free!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 01
Time 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIndigenous Environmental Network
Location Details
Online here: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/

In-person: Army Corps of Engineers HQ, 441 G Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20314
Join us on April 1 for our protest rally outside the Army Corps of Engineers office to tell President Biden and his team: From DAPL to Line 3, you must build back fossil free!

The action will take place safely in-person in D.C., and be livestreamed on Facebook.

Thursday, April 1 at 8 AM PT (9 am MT/ 10 am CT / 11 am ET)

Rally livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/
_____________________________________________________________

STOP LINE 3 PETITION: https://www.stopline3.org/biden

STOP DAPL PETITION: https://earthjustice.org/action/shut-down-the-dakota-access-pipeline

WATCH PROMO OF RALLY HERE: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/videos/vb.186264980641/293445862292984
_____________________________________________________________

On April 1st frontline Indigenous youth and organizers from the Dakota Access and Line 3 pipeline fights are traveling to Washington D.C. to demand that President Biden Build Back Fossil Free by stopping these climate-destroying projects.

We are calling all water protectors, land defenders, climate activists and friends to join us at 11am at the Army Corps of Engineers of fice 441 G Street NW Washington, DC 20314.

Five years ago on April 1st, the Sacred Stone Camp was founded and history was made as thousands of people descended to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). On the anniversary of this important moment of international solidarity, we are bringing the spirit of frontline, indigenous pipeline resistance to Washington DC to demand Joe Biden Build Back Fossil Free by revoking the Army Corps permits for Line 3 and shut down DAPL.

Last month, Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux youth ran 93 miles to the site of that resistance to pressure President Biden to shut down the Bakken oil pipeline.

For too long Indigenous communities have carried the weight of our addiction to oil & gas despite their objections. Consultation is not consent. Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) must be the standard for tribal nations impacted by dangerous oil and gas infrastructure.

Indigenous communities are asking Biden to follow their mandate given with their vote; show up for Black, Indigenous and communities of color fighting for to protect water, land, sky and their bodies from toxic pollution and climate change.

Join us in the streets, and there will be roles and messages for everyone. We will meet at 11am to gather and make our voices heard at the Army Corps of Engineers national headquarters, and then we will walk a short distance (about 1 mile) to the White House to make sure President Biden gets the message as well.

ORGANIZATIONS

Indigenous Environmental Network
GINIW Collection
Standing Rock Youth Council
Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective
Honor The Earth
Red Lake Treaty Camp
Manoomin Genawendang Endazhigabeshing
Camp Migizi
Seeding Sovereignty
_________________________________________________________________
sm_screenshot_2021-03-28_rsvp_dapl_to_line_3__build_back_fossil_free_rally_.jpg
original image (862x485)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/videos/v...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 3:07 PM
§
by Indigenous Environmental Network
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 3:07 PM
sm_indigenous_envion_network.jpg
original image (960x960)
https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/videos/v...
