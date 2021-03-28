Tenderloin Tessie is offering a FREE Easter Dinner to everyone.



It will be a to-go meal but we do have some outdoor seating across the street with live entertainment. We also offer free clothing and a Gift Bag.



We are also giving away free PPE Stuff for those in line for the meal as well as free coffee and a cookie or similar item individually wrapped.



There will be porta potties and wash stations as well.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 11:39 AM