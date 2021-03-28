Tenderloin Tessie is offering a FREE Easter Dinner to everyone.
It will be a to-go meal but we do have some outdoor seating across the street with live entertainment. We also offer free clothing and a Gift Bag.
We are also giving away free PPE Stuff for those in line for the meal as well as free coffee and a cookie or similar item individually wrapped.
There will be porta potties and wash stations as well.
|Sunday April 04
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Other
|Tenderloin Tessie & First UU Church SF
First Unitarian Universalist Church & Center, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
For more event information: http://www.tenderlointessie.com/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 11:39 AM
