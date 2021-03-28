top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Thousands March and Rally In San Francisco Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 10:00 AM
Thousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on March 27, 2021 against the racist murders and attacks in the US. Some also protested the China bashing whipped up by both the Democrats and Republicans iincluding House Leader Nancy Pelosi from San Francisco.
sm_china_sf_march_not_your_china_doll.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands March and Rally In San Francisco Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & Xenophobia

Thousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on 3/27/21 against the massive escalation of racist attacks. They also discussed the growing China bashing by both the Democrats and Republicans leading to xenophobia. The San Francisco Labor Council did not support the rally and there were no union contingents participating in the rally and marches.

Additional media:
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4

US Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With' Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center, APLA
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY

Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace Plaza
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA

JPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU Speak
https://youtu.be/0GQxehOV2ZA

Internment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/f7N6j43gWDM

Labor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’
https://youtu.be/P7YGt02BG8s

The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
§Stop Asian Bashing Say Marchers
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 10:00 AM
sm_china_sf_march_stop_asian_bashing.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Demonstrators protested the bashing of Asians in the US by the politicians and racists. The growing xenophobia is being whipped up by both Democrats and Republicans.
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
§Unite Against Racist Violence
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 10:00 AM
sm_china_sf_march_unite_now_against_racist_violence.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The largest mobilization of Asian Americans on the West Coast shows the growing anger against the racist violence and attacks gripping the US.
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
§It Is Our Duty To Fight
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 10:00 AM
sm_china_sf_march_it_is_our_duty_to_fight.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Chinese and Asian people in the US are fed up with the continued racist terror and attacks and are mobilizing to fight back.
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
