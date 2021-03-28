From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thousands March and Rally In San Francisco Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians
Thousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on March 27, 2021 against the racist murders and attacks in the US. Some also protested the China bashing whipped up by both the Democrats and Republicans iincluding House Leader Nancy Pelosi from San Francisco.
Thousands March and Rally In San Francisco Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & Xenophobia
Thousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on 3/27/21 against the massive escalation of racist attacks. They also discussed the growing China bashing by both the Democrats and Republicans leading to xenophobia. The San Francisco Labor Council did not support the rally and there were no union contingents participating in the rally and marches.
Additional media:
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
US Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With' Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center, APLA
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace Plaza
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA
JPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU Speak
https://youtu.be/0GQxehOV2ZA
Internment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/f7N6j43gWDM
Labor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’
https://youtu.be/P7YGt02BG8s
The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
