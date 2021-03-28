Thousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on March 27, 2021 against the racist murders and attacks in the US. Some also protested the China bashing whipped up by both the Democrats and Republicans iincluding House Leader Nancy Pelosi from San Francisco.

Thousands March and Rally In San Francisco Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & XenophobiaThousands of Chinese Americans and Asians marched and rallied in San Francisco on 3/27/21 against the massive escalation of racist attacks. They also discussed the growing China bashing by both the Democrats and Republicans leading to xenophobia. The San Francisco Labor Council did not support the rally and there were no union contingents participating in the rally and marches.Additional media:Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China BashingUS Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With' Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center, APLAJapanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace PlazaJPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU SpeakInternment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For TodayLabor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean PfaelzerProduction of Labor Video Project