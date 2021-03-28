top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Janitors Walk Off the Job in SF for COVID Protections and More
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
After months of contract negotiations broke down, over 700 janitors represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) walked off the job on March 24th. This was the start of three-day strike for improved COVID protections and other working conditions.
sm_strikesd_sit_closeup.jpg
original image (2200x1328)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org and
Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer as noted. Top photo by Steve Disenhof.

Protesters at the start of a labor strike spoke out and hoisted protest signs in front of Salesforce Tower on Wednesday.

Many companies in the immediate vicinity contract with custodians through facility management firms including Able Services. The list of those companies reads like a Wall Street Journal report on Silicon Valley successes: Twitter, AirBnB, Facebook, Amazon and more.

At least 26 workers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began according to SEIU Local 87 members. With work-from-home becoming the new normal for many, over 3,000 janitors have been laid off. Those who remain at work in buildings need better ventilation and protective gear. Janitors, largely immigrant women, need better sexual harassment protections too.

It goes without saying that sick pay is a key issue during the pandemic. While those who have work-from-home jobs get to stay in relative safety, on-the-job janitors have continued to labor in environments that are often dangerous.

Striking laborers wore matching t-shirts to display solidarity for their cause. After speakers and chants they marched side by side, masked up yet one in spirit, temporarily closing some of the streets of the city.


§I smell a rat
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_ts_ratseiu_87_4__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x1880)
photo by Terry Scussel
§ULP
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_stike_ts_ulpseiu_87_5__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2400x2639)
Photo by Terry Scussel
§SEIU banner
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_ts_seiubanner.jpg
original image (3150x2129)
Photo by Terry Scussel
§Unions, America's Pride
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strikesd_flag.jpg
original image (1467x2200)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§At the mic 1
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_sd_mic.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§At the mic 2
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_stike_sd_mic2local_87_on_strike-5075.jpg
original image (2200x1517)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§Essential Workers
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_sd_essential.jpg
original image (1467x2200)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§AFT
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_aft_sdlocal_87_on_strike-5059.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§My union contract
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_sd_my_union_local_87_on_strike-5071.jpg
original image (1467x2200)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§Sheet Metal Workers
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_sd_sheetmetallocal_87_on_strike-5066.jpg
original image (2200x1584)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§March
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strikesd_march2local_87_on_strike-5141.jpg
original image (2200x1278)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§March
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strikesd_streetlocal_87_on_strike-5147.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
§March
by Solidarity Forever
Sunday Mar 28th, 2021 1:51 AM
sm_strike_sd_march3local_87_on_strike-5136.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photo by Steve Disenhof
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 175.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code