You are invited to a virtual screening of MOTHERLOAD, an award-winning documentary about the global movement to replace cars with purpose-built bikes. Watch the film trailer, and register for the event at https://fcbc.eventbrite.com
The story begins with the filmmaker Liz Canning using the cargo bike as the vehicle for exploring parenthood in the age of climate change. The story continues with people biking all over the world.
This film has something for everyone! No kids or bicycles required to enjoy this film.
Subtitles will be available in Spanish.
Due to the pandemic, the screening and panel discussion will be virtual.
Be sure to join the panel discussion with film director Liz Canning and local community leaders.
Liz Canning is a professional filmmaker focused on editing and animation for documentaries. Liz's work has screened internationally, winning awards including a Sundance Special Jury Prize.
Related Categories: Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense
|MOTHERLOAD: Virtual Screening & Panel Discussion
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 02
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Fresno County Bicycle Coalition
|events [at] fresnobike.org
|Location Details
|Virtual
|
For more event information: https://fcbc.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 6:45 PM
