From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Bay Area Asians Rise Up to Repudiate Hate
In solidarity with Blacks, Latinos and others they marched down SF's Market Street
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo
There seems to be no letup in hate crimes angainst ethnic and racial minorities in our gun soaked country. People in California are reacting with ongoing outrage and public protest.
On a San Francisco sunny day, over a thousand people marched from Union Square to a rally at the Embarcadero. Themed "Rise Up With Asians" and joined by Blacks, Latinos and a variety of other groups, the marchers carried signs denounsing the continuing U.S. history of crimes against ethnicities, racial minorities, and particularly, Asian women,
Especially poignant was the participation of the family of Angelo Quinto, killed by Antioch police last year.
The embarcadero rally featured, performers and fiery speeches in the event, sponsored by twenty different organizations.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network