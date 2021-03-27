top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Bay Area Asians Rise Up to Repudiate Hate
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
In solidarity with Blacks, Latinos and others they marched down SF's Market Street
sm_01-08521-850_8596.jpg
original image (1985x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo



There seems to be no letup in hate crimes angainst ethnic and racial minorities in our gun soaked country. People in California are reacting with ongoing outrage and public protest.

On a San Francisco sunny day, over a thousand people marched from Union Square to a rally at the Embarcadero. Themed "Rise Up With Asians" and joined by Blacks, Latinos and a variety of other groups, the marchers carried signs denounsing the continuing U.S. history of crimes against ethnicities, racial minorities, and particularly, Asian women,

Especially poignant was the participation of the family of Angelo Quinto, killed by Antioch police last year.

The embarcadero rally featured, performers and fiery speeches in the event, sponsored by twenty different organizations.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_02-08521-852_8129.jpg
original image (1400x2202)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_03-08521-850_8548.jpg
original image (1918x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_04-08521-850_8551.jpg
original image (1400x1922)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_05-08521-850_8560.jpg
original image (1982x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_06-08521-850_8566.jpg
original image (1400x1666)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_07-08521-850_8579.jpg
original image (1770x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_08-08521-850_8588.jpg
original image (1683x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_09-08521-850_8589.jpg
original image (2063x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_10-08521-852_8125.jpg
original image (1400x1812)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_11-08521-850_8602.jpg
original image (1730x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_12-08521-852_8157.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_13-08521-850_8636.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_14-08521-850_8650.jpg
original image (1963x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_15-08521-852_8180.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_16-08521-850_8718.jpg
original image (1861x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_17-08521-852_8233.jpg
original image (1400x1985)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_18-08521-852_8256.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_19-08521-852_8266.jpg
original image (2108x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 12:13 PM
sm_20-08521-852_8298.jpg
original image (1400x1641)
