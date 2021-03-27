If our public institutions can’t provide, we will! Help us provide hygiene and PPE kits, school supplies, fresh hot pupusas by Mirna, free haircuts, fresh produce, and healing supplies to our local Fruitvale neighbors--unhoused community members, seniors, low income families, and immune compromised friends and family to the front! Help us spread the word and sign up to volunteer to help setup and distribute these essential supplies

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 7:18 AM