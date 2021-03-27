From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Fruitvale Mutual Aid Day
|Date
|Sunday March 28
|Time
|11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Restore Oakland
|Location Details
|
1419 39th Ave
Oakland, CA
(Restore Oakland parking lot)
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMxhS9mBQIV/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 27th, 2021 7:18 AM
