San Francisco's Ethiopians Protest TPLF Junta and Say "hands Off" to Foreign Countries

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In a colorful demonstration, Bay Area Ethiopians staged a protest action at the Embarcadero. with the following demands.:To object American and British intervention in Ethiopia’s internal afairs..To support the law enforcement measures taken against the terrorist TPLF Junta.To denounce the deliberate misinformation and biased news report that harm Ethiopia.To demand the removal of Dr. Tewdros Adhanom from WHO for soliciting arms to the TPLFTo remind Egypt and Sudan to respect Ethiopia’s natural and equitable share of the Nicle River.The demonstrators then marched down Market Street,See all high resolution photos here.