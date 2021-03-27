From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Ethiopians Protest Junta and Foreign Interference
San Francisco's Ethiopians Protest TPLF Junta and Say "hands Off" to Foreign Countries
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo
In a colorful demonstration, Bay Area Ethiopians staged a protest action at the Embarcadero. with the following demands.:
To object American and British intervention in Ethiopia’s internal afairs..
To support the law enforcement measures taken against the terrorist TPLF Junta.
To denounce the deliberate misinformation and biased news report that harm Ethiopia.
To demand the removal of Dr. Tewdros Adhanom from WHO for soliciting arms to the TPLF
To remind Egypt and Sudan to respect Ethiopia’s natural and equitable share of the Nicle River.
The demonstrators then marched down Market Street,
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network