OPD team framing Indigenous Elder RunningWolf for "hate crime" includes racist killer cop by Free RunningWolf

Friday Mar 26th, 2021 7:42 PM

After five months, Indigenous Elder Zachary RunningWolf is still being held as a political prisoner due to OPD interference in Berkeley's 2020 Mayoral Election. Systemic racism and corruption in the prisons & courts have undermined RunningWolf's rights to a fair trial, while corporate media circulates lies and covers up Anti-Indigenous Genocide.