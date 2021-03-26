Join a discussion with
Dr. Jack Rasmus, author of the recently published book, The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump, currently teaching economics at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, on Recent Developments in U.S. Capitalism and Amazon’s Significance, and
Judy Greenspan, member of the Peace and Freedom Party, the Bay Area Chapter of Workers World Party, and the San Francisco Bay Area local organizing committee to support Alabama Amazon workers, on Building Solidarity for the Amazon Union Struggle.
|Amazon, the New Economy, and Labor Organizing
|Date
|Saturday April 03
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Marsha Feinland
|acpfp [at] mail.com
|Phone
|510 465 9414
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 26th, 2021 2:29 PM
