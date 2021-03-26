Join a discussion with

Dr. Jack Rasmus, author of the recently published book, The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump, currently teaching economics at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, on Recent Developments in U.S. Capitalism and Amazon’s Significance, and



Judy Greenspan, member of the Peace and Freedom Party, the Bay Area Chapter of Workers World Party, and the San Francisco Bay Area local organizing committee to support Alabama Amazon workers, on Building Solidarity for the Amazon Union Struggle.



