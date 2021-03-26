top
Amazon, the New Economy, and Labor Organizing
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 03
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMarsha Feinland
Emailacpfp [at] mail.com
Phone510 465 9414
Location Details
online
Join a discussion with
Dr. Jack Rasmus, author of the recently published book, The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump, currently teaching economics at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, on Recent Developments in U.S. Capitalism and Amazon’s Significance, and

Judy Greenspan, member of the Peace and Freedom Party, the Bay Area Chapter of Workers World Party, and the San Francisco Bay Area local organizing committee to support Alabama Amazon workers, on Building Solidarity for the Amazon Union Struggle.
suds_flyer_april_2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (158.8KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 26th, 2021 2:29 PM
