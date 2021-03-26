



Virtual National Membership Rally Sat. March 27, 12 noon PST



The folks who illegally shut down WBAI in 2019 and were behind the “Pacifica Restructuring Project” (PRP) Bylaws replacement that was roundly rejected by 2:1 margin in March 2020, are back again, calling themselves “New Day Pacifica”, with a new plan to rule or ruin Pacifica. For more details, see



They are trying to use financial concerns and red-baiting to scare you into signing away your democratic rights with a new set of Bylaws that would allow a consolidated majority from a single station to control the whole Foundation and network, with top-down power to sell off or swap network assets, like the station signals.



The proposed new bylaws grab the 4 officer positions (chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer of a new national board) without allowing any opposition candidates. They would permanently divide the paid and unpaid staff and reduce their representation, creating a new third class of members from the unpaid staff at all five stations who would have a single representative. They splinter the rest of the National Board into a series of single-member seats which will fall to those with the finances to dominate in situations like this.



These new bylaws would also strip away all powers of elected local oversight over management, programming policies and fairness, and finances from the Local Station Boards, reducing them to a powerless sham.



VOTE “NO” TO KEEP PACIFICA DEMOCRATIC, DIVERSE, AND INTACT!



Learn more at a virtual national membership rally for Pacifica democracy with Mumia Abu-Jamal, Welfare Poet Hector Rivera and others March 27 at 12:00 noon PDT, 2:00 PM CDT, 3:00 PM EDT. Register in advance here:



After you sign up, you will get a message with zoom log-in or call-in information.



To vote on the upcoming anti-democratic Pacifica bylaws replacement, you must have given $25 or more or volunteered 3 hours, to your station between April 8, 2020 and April 7, 2021. If in doubt, join us Saturday and donate to KPFK, KPFA, KPFT, WBAI or WPFW, or on your own by April 7.



We need to fight again to retain democracy and keep radical BIPOC community voices on the air in Pacifica!



Stop the Take-Over! Fight for Democracy & Diversity at Pacifica!

Membership Rally Sat. March 27, 12 noon PDT



Vote No! to keep Pacifica democratic and intact.





To vote on the upcoming Pacifica bylaws replacement, you must have given at least $25, or volunteered 3 hours, to your station between April 8, 2020 and April 7, 2021. If in doubt, donate by April 7. Easy links at end!



We need to fight again to retain democracy in Pacifica!



The folks who illegally shut down WBAI in 2019 and were behind the "Pacifica Restructuring Project" (PRP) Bylaws replacement that was roundly rejected by 2:1 margin in March 2020, are back, calling themselves "New Day Pacifica", with a new plan to rule or ruin Pacifica.



Another, Upcoming Pacifica Bylaws Replacement Vote





They are trying to use financial concerns and red-baiting to scare you into signing away your democratic rights with a new set of Bylaws that would allow a consolidated majority from a single station to control the whole Foundation and network, with top-down power to sell off or swap network assets, like the station signals.



VOTE TO KEEP PACIFICA DEMOCRATIC AND INTACT!



Learn more at a virtual national membership rally for Pacifica democracy with Mumia Abu-Jamal and others March 27 at 12:00 noon PDT, 2:00 PM CDT, 3:00 PM EDT.



This time, they're using their bylaws proposal referendum to grab the 4 officer positions uncontested, to permanently divide the paid and unpaid staff and reduce their representation, and to splinter the rest of the National Board into a series of single-member seats which will fall to those who dominate in situations like this. These new bylaws would also strip away all powers of elected local oversight over management, programming policies and fairness, and finances from the Local Station Boards.



Last time, they tried to eliminate Pacifica's explicit commitment to diversity, peace and justice. What would be the likely outcome of their serial winner-take-all elections?



These new Bylaws would overturn Pacifica's current Single Transferable Voting which gives Pacifica's diverse voices a seat at the table. That really matters. Their Bylaws produce a self-perpetuating national board majority with the Board itself appointing 3 at-large members. It has the power to replace locally-elected station reps and the reps elected by staff.





VOTE FOR DEMOCRACY AND EQUITY AT PACIFICA!





Help defeat this anti-democratic proposal! Click here now to endorse Pacifica Fightback's campaign for democracy, diversity, accountability and transparency for Pacifica.



To vote, you must have given – paid, not just pledged – at least $25, or volunteered 3 hours for your station or on a Local Board committee between April 8, 2020 and April 7, 2021. If in doubt, donate!



Call to Donate... Ensuring your voting rights:





WBAI: (516) 620-3602



WPFW: (202) 588-0999





KPFT: (713) 526-4000



KPFK: (818) 985-2711





KPFA: (510) 848-6767





Be sure to ask for a receipt as proof of your membership.





Donate to Your Station Online:





WBAI



WPFW



KPFT





KPFK



KPFA







Membership Rally: Next Saturday





Register for a virtual national membership rally on Saturday, March 27, at 12:00 noon Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern, featuring Mumia Abu-Jamal and other notables speaking out for a democratic Pacifica, and presentations by artists and performers who value Pacifica's platform for free speech and diverse cultural expression!





To: Pacifica Foundation,



Petition from the Pacifica Democracy Project

As concerned Pacifica Members from all 5 stations we believe:

The Pacifica Foundation should remain united as a strong network of 5 radio stations, a historical archive and over 200 affiliated stations

New, more diverse programming should be developed nationally and at all 5 stations

Conflict resolution should be used to resolve disputes and find common ground

Local and national boards should continue to be elected democratically

Local boards should include staff

The National Board should continue to include staff and Affiliate representation

Pacifica should maintain its democratically elected local governing boards to provide meaningful oversight over radio station management and budgets

A public, network-wide effort to improve the Pacifica Bylaws that includes all concerned stakeholders should be conducted

As concerned Pacifica Members from all 5 stations we reject:

Lawsuits and threats of legal action which divide us and waste our resources

Bylaws revisions that diminish democracy, eliminate local oversight and concentrate power in the hands of a few

