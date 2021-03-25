top
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
The War Against Italian Fed-Ex & Amazon Logistics Workers Who Face Police & Government Repression
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 11:29 PM
FedEx in collusion with the police and government is attacking the workers and also using fascist laws against them. There is also an attack on all logistics workers and privatization of the economy. Roberto Luzzi with Si Corbus talks about the attacks.
sm_italy_protest_3-2-21_workers-strike-italy.jpg
original image (1280x720)
In an effort to terrorize and crush Italian organizing of FedEx, Amazon and other logistics workers by a rank and file union Si Corbus, the police, judiciary and government have ordered police attacks, jailed worker organizers and also is moving to deport the immigrant workers who support the union.

Roberto Luzzi who is with Si Corbus International Committee talks about how they got organized, their issues

and how they are under attack.
Additional media:

Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo

Searches, arrests and complaints for the fight against the Piacenza TNT-FedEx. Hands off the workers and their struggles!

http://sicobas.org/2021/03/15/internationalism-searches-arrests-and-complaints-for-the-fight-against-the-piacenza-tnt-fedex-hands-off-the-workers-and-their-struggles/

Italians protest police repression of logistic workers in Piacenza
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/

For more information:
Si Cobas
http://sicobas.org
Work work
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
§Protest In Genova
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 11:29 PM
italy_protest_genova_.jpg
There are growing protests throughout the country against the attacks on workers. This is in Genova.
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
§Police Attack FedEx Workers
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 11:29 PM
sm_italian_police_attack_workers.jpg
original image (1080x628)
FedEx in Italy is using the police to attack the FedEx workers who are fighting the union busting.
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
§Italian State=Mafia
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 11:29 PM
sm_italy_state__mafia_2.jpg
original image (1280x960)
Banner of workers attacking the role of the state as a mafia for the bosses
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
