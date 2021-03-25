top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
What’s going on in Myanmar?
Date Sunday March 28
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
Zoom forum, login into at icssmarx.org
Sun, Mar 28, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific

What’s going on in Myanmar?

On Feb 1st, 2021, the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) instituted a coup of the civilian government on the eve of the seating of the newly elected parliament,. Since then, the situation has resulted in mass protest while devolving into bloodshed. Journalist K.J.Noh will join us to discuss the history, geopolitics, and political economy of Myanmar to better understand the situation, what forces--historical, political, material-- are at play and what is at stake in this critical moment.

K.J. Noh is a scholar, educator and activist journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-pacific. He writes for Dissident Voice, Black Agenda Report, Counterpunch, Popular Resistance, Asia Times, and is senior correspondent for KPFA Flashpoints. He also does commentary and analysis on the shows: By Any Means Necessary, Fault Lines, Critical Hour, Political Misfits, Loud & Clear. He is a contributor the banned book "Capitalism on a Ventilator", now available on Kobo.
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 6:03 PM
