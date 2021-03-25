top
Brisbane Pacific Islanders, Asians and Allies Rally
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
Over 500 people gathered in the Brisbane Community Park on March 20 to say "hate has no place here."
sm_brisjchands.jpg
original image (1543x2000)
Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Organizers of a March 20 rally in Brisbane called community members' response to hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) nothing less than passionate. More than 500 people gathered for a demonstrative show of support for the AAPI community in Brisbane.

O Hina'aro Nui Tahitian troupe shared the spirit of love and universal acceptance through dance. People voiced emotion at a mic on stage, others raised colorful signs urging people to choose love over hate. Volunteers with the Youth Advisory Committee worked to make sure everyone was safe and had a mask, and that the park was left clean.
§O Hina'aro Nui
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjctahiti.jpg
original image (2000x1030)
Tahitian Dance Troupe
§Kids with Colorful Signs
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjccolorful.jpg
original image (1840x2000)
§Hills Beyond
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjchills.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Around the Stage
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcstagearound.jpg
original image (2000x844)
§More than 500 gathered
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcmany.jpg
original image (2000x1117)
§Hate is worse...
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjchateworse.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
...than a virus
§Hearts
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcpoly.jpg
original image (2000x1972)
§doggo!
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcdoggo.jpg
original image (1930x2000)
§Stop Asian Hate
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcfam.jpg
original image (2000x1356)
§Handy Sign
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjchandysign.jpg
original image (1361x2000)
§Bilingual sign
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjckanji.jpg
original image (2000x1319)
§Art display
by Hate Has No Place Here
Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
sm_brisjcdisplay.jpg
original image (2000x1416)
