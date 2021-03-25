From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Racial Justice
Brisbane Pacific Islanders, Asians and Allies Rally
Over 500 people gathered in the Brisbane Community Park on March 20 to say "hate has no place here."
Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.
Organizers of a March 20 rally in Brisbane called community members' response to hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) nothing less than passionate. More than 500 people gathered for a demonstrative show of support for the AAPI community in Brisbane.
O Hina'aro Nui Tahitian troupe shared the spirit of love and universal acceptance through dance. People voiced emotion at a mic on stage, others raised colorful signs urging people to choose love over hate. Volunteers with the Youth Advisory Committee worked to make sure everyone was safe and had a mask, and that the park was left clean.
