Brisbane Pacific Islanders, Asians and Allies Rally by Hate Has No Place Here

Thursday Mar 25th, 2021 12:35 AM

Over 500 people gathered in the Brisbane Community Park on March 20 to say "hate has no place here."

Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



Organizers of a March 20 rally in Brisbane called community members' response to hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) nothing less than passionate. More than 500 people gathered for a demonstrative show of support for the AAPI community in Brisbane.



O Hina'aro Nui Tahitian troupe shared the spirit of love and universal acceptance through dance. People voiced emotion at a mic on stage, others raised colorful signs urging people to choose love over hate. Volunteers with the Youth Advisory Committee worked to make sure everyone was safe and had a mask, and that the park was left clean.