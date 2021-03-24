Newark NJ's P.O.P. letter for Mumia Abu-Jamal to PA Gov. Tom Wolf by Lawrence Hamm, reposted by the Jamal Journal

Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:51 PM

This March 17 letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in support of Mumia Abu-Jamal was written by Lawrence Hamm, Chair of the People's Organization for Progress (POP), based out of Newark, New Jersey. POP is one of the organizers for the upcoming Friday, March 26 Mumia Protest at 12 NOON, beginning at Newark City Hall and March to DA Honig's Office.