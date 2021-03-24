From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Newark NJ's P.O.P. letter for Mumia Abu-Jamal to PA Gov. Tom Wolf
This March 17 letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in support of Mumia Abu-Jamal was written by Lawrence Hamm, Chair of the People's Organization for Progress (POP), based out of Newark, New Jersey. POP is one of the organizers for the upcoming Friday, March 26 Mumia Protest at 12 NOON, beginning at Newark City Hall and March to DA Honig's Office.
THE PEOPLE’S ORGANIZATION FOR PROGRESS
PO BOX 22505
NEWARK, NJ 07101
973 801 0001
http://www.njpop.org
CONTACT: LAWRENCE HAMM
March 17, 2021
Governor Tom Wolf
Office of the Governor
508 Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Tel 717 787 2500
Email:Govcorrespcrm [at] pa.gov
Twitter:@GovernorTomWolf
Dear Governor Wolf
The People’s Organization for Progress is appalled beyond words to learn of the life-threatening medical neglect of Mumia Abu-Jamal.
We are just as appalled about your inaction on that significant segment of the prison population facing similar Covid19 related medical challenges- aging prisoners.
We are most appalled to learn that dozens have already died from this disease that will spread dangerously in an environment that does not in any way allow for the required social distancing necessary to check its advance.
We condemn this neglect in the most express terms and demand that your office take the appropriate action and intervention immediately to address these intolerable and inhumane conditions!
We, therefore, call upon you to immediately release Mumia and all aging prisoners to relieve those spaces from the still very clear and present dangers of this disease as a both humanitarian gesture and as a matter of addressing the most dangerous public health challenge of our time.
Let not another life be senselessly lost when they can all be saved.
Release All Aging Prisoners Now!
Lawrence Hamm,
Chair
