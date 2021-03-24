top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Newark NJ's P.O.P. letter for Mumia Abu-Jamal to PA Gov. Tom Wolf
by Lawrence Hamm, reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:51 PM
This March 17 letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in support of Mumia Abu-Jamal was written by Lawrence Hamm, Chair of the People's Organization for Progress (POP), based out of Newark, New Jersey. POP is one of the organizers for the upcoming Friday, March 26 Mumia Protest at 12 NOON, beginning at Newark City Hall and March to DA Honig's Office.
pop-groupshot.jpg
THE PEOPLE’S ORGANIZATION FOR PROGRESS
PO BOX 22505
NEWARK, NJ 07101
973 801 0001
http://www.njpop.org
CONTACT: LAWRENCE HAMM

March 17, 2021
Governor Tom Wolf
Office of the Governor
508 Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Tel 717 787 2500
Email:Govcorrespcrm [at] pa.gov
Twitter:@GovernorTomWolf

Dear Governor Wolf

The People’s Organization for Progress is appalled beyond words to learn of the life-threatening medical neglect of Mumia Abu-Jamal.

We are just as appalled about your inaction on that significant segment of the prison population facing similar Covid19 related medical challenges- aging prisoners.

We are most appalled to learn that dozens have already died from this disease that will spread dangerously in an environment that does not in any way allow for the required social distancing necessary to check its advance.

We condemn this neglect in the most express terms and demand that your office take the appropriate action and intervention immediately to address these intolerable and inhumane conditions!

We, therefore, call upon you to immediately release Mumia and all aging prisoners to relieve those spaces from the still very clear and present dangers of this disease as a both humanitarian gesture and as a matter of addressing the most dangerous public health challenge of our time.

Let not another life be senselessly lost when they can all be saved.

Release All Aging Prisoners Now!

Lawrence Hamm,
Chair
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§The letter to Gov Wolf
by Lawrence Hamm, reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:51 PM
pop-mumia.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (48.6KB)
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§March 26 flyer 1/2
by Lawrence Hamm, reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:51 PM
sm_newark1.jpg
original image (993x1535)
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§March 26 flyer 2/2
by Lawrence Hamm, reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:51 PM
sm_newark2.jpg
original image (993x1535)
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code