Seven hundred SEIU 87 janitors have gone on strike for a contract. The contractors have failed to provide proper amount of PPE and 26 janitors have died from Covid.

Seven hundred janitors who are members of SEIU 87 went on strike after a year without a contract.Janitors said that the contractors want concessions on healthcare and have also failed to protect them from covid on the job.The union reported that 26 San Francisco janitors have died fromCOVID-19 and janitors said that they had to buy their own masks since they were not provided with enough.The pandemic according to the janitors has also been used to undermine seniority.The companies have laid off senior janitors and hired new janitors at substandard pay undermining the wages and union contract. Janitors said they want equal pay for equal work and the rehiringof the 3,000 janitors as the buildings up up.This strike will go for three days and then other workers at other buildings will go out according tothe union members.