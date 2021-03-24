top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Seven Hundred SEIU 87Janitors In SF Strike For PPE & A Contract: 26 Have Died From Covid
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 9:49 PM
Seven hundred SEIU 87 janitors have gone on strike for a contract. The contractors have failed to provide proper amount of PPE and 26 janitors have died from Covid.
sm_img_6922.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Seven Hundred SEIU 87Janitors In SF Strike For PPE & A Contract: 26 Have Died From Covid

Seven hundred janitors who are members of SEIU 87 went on strike after a year without a contract.

Janitors said that the contractors want concessions on healthcare and have also failed to protect them from covid on the job.
The union reported that 26 San Francisco janitors have died from
COVID-19 and janitors said that they had to buy their own masks since they were not provided with enough.
The pandemic according to the janitors has also been used to undermine seniority.

The companies have laid off senior janitors and hired new janitors at substandard pay undermining the wages and union contract. Janitors said they want equal pay for equal work and the rehiring
of the 3,000 janitors as the buildings up up.

This strike will go for three days and then other workers at other buildings will go out according to
the union members.

Additional Media:

Labor Day Unite Here 2/SEIU 87 Protest Lyft Union Busting & Fight For Healthcare & Income With Covid
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ

"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

Giant's Owner "Trying To Boot Us Out" Unite-Here Local 2 Concession Workers Protest At AT&T Stadium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/E7Renv6kzlI
§SEIU 87 Strikers At 101 California
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 9:49 PM
sm_seiu_87_strikers_101_califiornia_3-24-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 87 strikers at 101 California St.
https://youtu.be/E7Renv6kzlI
§SEIU Women Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 9:49 PM
sm_seiu_87_women_strikers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of janitors have been laid off and many are single women with families.
https://youtu.be/E7Renv6kzlI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code