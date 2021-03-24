"San Lorenzo Valley/Scotts Valley Coalition Against Racism" and "Asian Americans in Santa Cruz" invite you to come and gather in solidarity with the Asian community. #StopAAPIHate
We will take time to honor and remember the victims and their families of the Atlanta shootings, and hear from AA/PI folks in our community.
Plastic tea lights will be provided. Please bring your own chair and wear your mask.
We will gather outside of the county building and practice strict social distancing.
Candlelight Vigil & Remembrance #StopAAPIHate
|Date
|Saturday March 27
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Asian Americans in Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz County Government Center
701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1335446880...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 6:55 PM
