"San Lorenzo Valley/Scotts Valley Coalition Against Racism" and "Asian Americans in Santa Cruz" invite you to come and gather in solidarity with the Asian community. #StopAAPIHate



We will take time to honor and remember the victims and their families of the Atlanta shootings, and hear from AA/PI folks in our community.



Plastic tea lights will be provided. Please bring your own chair and wear your mask.



We will gather outside of the county building and practice strict social distancing.

