Dr. Nicole Fleetwood Tour of Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration
Date Monday March 29
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorRevolution Books
Emailrevolutionbooksberkeley [at] gmail.com
Phone510-848-1196
Location Details
Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave. Berkeley CA 94704
One week only through March 29
Special Benefit to Support Revolution Books in New York City
Online video guided tour
by Dr. Nicole Fleetwood of the exhibit
Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

Dr. Fleetwood and MoMA PS1 have generously made this online video tour available to the RevBooks community so viewers can experience the Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration exhibition during the pandemic, and to support Revolution Books, New York: the bookstore that is the beacon for a whole new world.

All donations matter! Give as generously as you can so that Revolution Books can be sustained and supported as an even more powerful and accessible resource to bring about a world where the chains are no more.

Suggested donations from $7.50 (schools, non-profits, groups) to $150, or amount of your choice. No one turned away.
Donate at Eventbrite now, and on Monday, March 22 you will receive access to view Dr. Fleetwood's 56-minute online video tour of Marking Time any time through March 29.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nicole-fleetwood-virtual-tour-marking-time-exhibit-benefit-for-revbooks-tickets-145808153111

“Being Sentenced to prison you experience being labeled as not fit for belonging to society… Art is all about dreaming and creating and doing things that are counter to that and go up against all that…”
-Nicole Fleetwood in the special video guided tour of the exhibition Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration, commenting on the work of the artist Ronnie Goodman. Ronnie died homeless on the streets of San Francisco in August 2020.

﻿Open at MoMA PS1 through April 4, Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration shows the powerful and inspiring art created by 44 men and women in the hellish conditions of the U.S. prison system — holding more than 2 million people, more than any other country in history, in the "land of the free."

Dr. Nicole Fleetwood, noted art scholar and Professor of American Studies and Art History at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, curated this unique exhibition. Her book documenting this art work was selected by The New York Times as one of the best art books of 2020.

More about Dr. Fleetwood here: https://markingtimeart.com/dr-nicole-fleetwood/

You can order the book here: https://www.revolutionbooks.org/book/9780674919228
For more event information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 6:02 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
