2021 Congressional Black Farmer Hearings and California Black Agriculture Summit by khubaka, michael harris

Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:32 PM

Strong bipartisan Congressional support and USDA Leadership will provide equity and inclusion throughout our $333+ billion dollar California Working Landscape and beyond. 2021 Women's Herstory Month will begin to open the archives and libraries to include past, present and future opportunities for Black Women to continue to lead the way in the Land of Queen Califia.

During the Age of Sail, tales of the abundant riches and beauty of California women brought explores to the Land of Queen Califia.



In 1535, Spanish explorer Hernan Cortez seized the day and solidified the agriculture working landscape through military conquest utilizing enslaved Pan African prisoners' of war.



300+ years of Spanish rule throughout New Spain brought an amazing exchange of agriculture commodities. The Capitol of Alta California was at the maritime treasure of Monterey Bay.



During the transition from Spanish rule to Mexican Independence, California Pan Africans provided salient contributions and census reports quantify and qualify the role women played as landowners and head of household.



The "hidden figures" of Black Women throughout Mexican California continued during the transition to US rule in 1846 and the California Gold Rush beginning in 1848.



Nancy Gouch, Biddy Mason, Mary Ellen Pleasant and Sylvia Starks start the conversation of "hidden figures" of essential examples that our California Black Agriculture Working Group utilizes to provide high culture balance to nurture the land.



In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln established the "Peoples Department" today's USDA just prior to issuing his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern states in rebellion during the US Civil War (1861-1865.)



The notion of over 200,000 enslaved and free men, joining the Union Army in State Militia as US Colored Troops is known, the untold story of Colored Women role in Agriculture during the US Civil War remains "hidden."



Our ongoing California Black Agriculture Summit efforts are well documented and poised to provide a positive new way forward as Black Land Loss throughout the West is considered.



A daughter from the Land of Califia, clearly has shared "her story" in a good way and is very familiar with the utilization of "California Grown" fresh fruits and vegetables.



The inaugural Agriculture Committee Congressional Hearing for the "State of Black Farmers" to include leadership from the United States Department of Agriculture is historic and opens up unprecedented opportunity throughout the entire Agriculture industry.



Make no mistake, it will be strong Women who connect with the legacy of the very foundation of the #1 Agriculture Economy in America to help transform and sustain how we, "dress and keep the Greatest Garden in the World" and showcase how Black Agriculture made a strong renaissance, from the brink of extinction at the turn of the century.



Our 2021 California Black Agriculture Summit to close out National Agriculture Week, will continue to offer tangible healthy solutions, with top eye on expanding mutually beneficial trade and commerce throughout the Pan African Diaspora.















