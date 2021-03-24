No Hate Crimes Against AAPI Rally in San Francisco by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacy

Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM

On March 20 the Asian community and allies stood up and spoke out denouncing anti-Asian hate crimes. These crimes have spiked 150 percent since the pandemic began. San Francisco's picturesque Portsmouth Square was the backdrop.



Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



On March 20 in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square, allies stood in solidarity with the Asian community in reaction to the racist and misogynist massacre that took place in Atlanta on March 16th. Six Asian women were among the eight shot to death at point blank range in that mass shooting.



Many feel that the rise in hate crimes over the past year correlates with the increasingly hostile U.S. foreign policy towards China.



There will be a national day of action on March 27th to demand an end to anti-Asian racist violence, an end to violence against women, and an end to white supremacy.

