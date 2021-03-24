top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
No Hate Crimes Against AAPI Rally in San Francisco
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacy
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
On March 20 the Asian community and allies stood up and spoke out denouncing anti-Asian hate crimes. These crimes have spiked 150 percent since the pandemic began. San Francisco's picturesque Portsmouth Square was the backdrop.
sm_aapitsbettertop.jpg
original image (1601x2400)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On March 20 in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square, allies stood in solidarity with the Asian community in reaction to the racist and misogynist massacre that took place in Atlanta on March 16th. Six Asian women were among the eight shot to death at point blank range in that mass shooting.

Many feel that the rise in hate crimes over the past year correlates with the increasingly hostile U.S. foreign policy towards China.

There will be a national day of action on March 27th to demand an end to anti-Asian racist violence, an end to violence against women, and an end to white supremacy.
§Solidarity
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitstop.jpg
original image (2400x1614)
§Interview with Corporate Media
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitswomanbabyktvu.jpg
original image (3000x2706)
Mainstream media outside the Bay Area has hesitated to call the massacre of March 16th an act of racism.
§Whose bad day?
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsbadday.jpg
original image (3150x2166)
The initial police spokesperson in Atlanta said the perpetrator was "having a bad day."
§This Mom Can't Keep Calm...
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitscantkeepcalmmom.jpg
original image (2400x2400)
...right on
§Art in the Square
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitschinesesymbols.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§It's Time to Stand Up
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsitstime.jpg
original image (2413x3000)
§Cambodian-American's sign
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsmypeoplesurvivedkillingfields.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§No War on China
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsnowaronchina.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Scene from above
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsoverview.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
§Queer Asian Against White Supremacy
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsqueerasian.jpg
original image (2097x3000)
§Speakers
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsspeakers.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Just Stop
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsstopracist.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
§Respect Grandmas
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsrespectgrandmas.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
§Here to Support
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitssupportbilingual.jpg
original image (2400x3049)
§Trio of Signs
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitsthreesigns.jpg
original image (2400x1897)
§Why?
by Anti-Asian Sentiment is White Supremacyi
Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 5:22 PM
sm_aapitswhysign.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
