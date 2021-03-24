top
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Art and Imagination Inside Prisons: Making, Learning, & Teaching Art Behind Bars
Date Tuesday April 06
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Rights Lab and White Snake Projects
Location Details
Online event
This conversation will explore art-making inside the prison industrial complex as a practice of freedom by incarcerated artists. Panelists will discuss artworks crafted behind the prison wall and the creative processes involved in making, learning, and teaching art behind bars.

This is the second event in a three-part series. We encourage you to register for Art as Transformation: Music and Drama for Incarcerated Youth (3/30) and Freedom-Making in an Age of Mass Incarceration (4/13) as well.

This series is a prelude to Death By Life, a virtual opera presented by White Snake Projects, which explores the intersection of systemic racism and mass incarceration.

Date and Time: Tue, April 6, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-and-imagination-inside-prisons-tickets-144030060789


Featured Artists:

Carole Alden, architectural crochet artist

Renaldo Hudson, visual artist

Michelle Daniel (Jones), photographer and New York University doctoral student

Jesse Krimes, visual artist

Damon Locks, teaching artist with the Prison + Neighborhood Arts/Education Project

Moderator:

Alice Kim, Director of Human Rights Practice, Pozen Center Human Rights Lab


ABOUT: Human Rights Lab of the Pozen Center, University of Chicago

https://humanrights.uchicago.edu/lab

The Human Rights Lab actively engages University of Chicago students and community members in solutions to human rights problems, advancing new questions around human rights theory and practice through the lens of deep research, experiential learning, and critical community-building.

In its first five years, under the leadership of Director of Human Rights Practice Alice Kim, the Lab is addressing the intersecting human rights crises of racialized policing and mass incarceration in the United States.


ABOUT: White Snake Projects, activist opera theater company

https://www.whitesnakeprojects.org/about/

We are White Snake Projects, an activist opera company founded and led by an immigrant woman of color. After three years of exploring our identity, we have a vision and a game plan.

We’ve put this vision into action by integrating social activism with original opera, partnering with other activists to cross-promote important social issues and opera, and redefining how opera is made by involving young people from our community.

White Snake Projects is supported by a grant from the National Foundation for the Arts CARES Act Fund
________________________________________________________________
screenshot_2021-03-24_art_and_imagination_inside_prisons.png
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-and-imagi...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 3:56 PM
