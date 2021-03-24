



This is the second event in a three-part series. We encourage you to register for Art as Transformation: Music and Drama for Incarcerated Youth (3/30) and Freedom-Making in an Age of Mass Incarceration (4/13) as well.



This series is a prelude to Death By Life, a virtual opera presented by White Snake Projects, which explores the intersection of systemic racism and mass incarceration.



Date and Time: Tue, April 6, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PDT



RSVP:





Featured Artists:



Carole Alden, architectural crochet artist



Renaldo Hudson, visual artist



Michelle Daniel (Jones), photographer and New York University doctoral student



Jesse Krimes, visual artist



Damon Locks, teaching artist with the Prison + Neighborhood Arts/Education Project



Moderator:



Alice Kim, Director of Human Rights Practice, Pozen Center Human Rights Lab





ABOUT: Human Rights Lab of the Pozen Center, University of Chicago



https://humanrights.uchicago.edu/lab



The Human Rights Lab actively engages University of Chicago students and community members in solutions to human rights problems, advancing new questions around human rights theory and practice through the lens of deep research, experiential learning, and critical community-building.



In its first five years, under the leadership of Director of Human Rights Practice Alice Kim, the Lab is addressing the intersecting human rights crises of racialized policing and mass incarceration in the United States.





ABOUT: White Snake Projects, activist opera theater company



https://www.whitesnakeprojects.org/about/



We are White Snake Projects, an activist opera company founded and led by an immigrant woman of color. After three years of exploring our identity, we have a vision and a game plan.



We’ve put this vision into action by integrating social activism with original opera, partnering with other activists to cross-promote important social issues and opera, and redefining how opera is made by involving young people from our community.



White Snake Projects is supported by a grant from the National Foundation for the Arts CARES Act Fund

