Join the Pozen Center Human Rights Lab and White Snake Projects for a panel discussion about what freedom-making means within the deeply carceral context of contemporary America.

A Q&A will follow the moderated conversation.

Date and Time: Tue, April 13, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PDT

Panelists:

Norris Henderson, Founder and Executive Director, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE)

Toussaint Losier, Assistant Professor of Afro-American Studies, UMass-Amherst; editor, Rethinking the American Prison Movement

Erica Meiners, Professor of Education and Women's and Gender Studies, Northeastern Illinois University; author, For the Children? Protecting Innocence in a Carceral State

Romarilyn Ralston, Program Director, Project Rebound; California Coalition for Women Prisoners

Beth Richie, Professor of Criminology, Law and Justice and African American Studies, University of Illinois-Chicago; author, Arrested Justice: Black Women, Violence, and America's Prison Nation

ABOUT: Human Rights Lab of the Pozen Center, University of Chicago

The Human Rights Lab actively engages University of Chicago students and community members in solutions to human rights problems, advancing new questions around human rights theory and practice through the lens of deep research, experiential learning, and critical community-building.

In its first five years, under the leadership of Director of Human Rights Practice Alice Kim, the Lab is addressing the intersecting human rights crises of racialized policing and mass incarceration in the United States.

ABOUT: White Snake Projects, activist opera theater company

We are White Snake Projects, an activist opera company founded and led by an immigrant woman of color. After three years of exploring our identity, we have a vision and a game plan.

We've put this vision into action by integrating social activism with original opera, partnering with other activists to cross-promote important social issues and opera, and redefining how opera is made by involving young people from our community.