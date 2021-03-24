This is a free NightSchool livestream:
Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7 pm PT
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZvXaNYIcapCEcaJe_2cP7A
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calacademy/
We know that it’s important to take care of the entire planet, but this Earth Day, we’re focusing on projects at the zip code level. Get inspired by people and organizations radically changing both the health of the environment and their communities—through sustainable development, environmental justice, citizen science, and the food system—and how these projects can be “greenprints” for larger efforts.
All NightLife virtual programming is intended for audiences 21+.
|Date
|Thursday April 22
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|CA Academy of Sciences SF
|Location Details
|OnLine via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.calacademy.org/nightlife/night...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 24th, 2021 11:38 AM
