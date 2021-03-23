On International Transgender Day of Visibility, join us for a panel discussion, "State of the Union: Trans Rights In Post-Trumpland", with the creators and cast members of the documentary series, "Trans In Trumpland".
Date and Time: Wed, March 31, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
More info & registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-union-trans-rights-in-post-trumpland-registration-145314121449
Registered attendees will receive a link to join the program closer to the event date, along with a link to enjoy the first two episodes of the documentary series, "Trans in Trumpland".(https://www.transintrumpland.com/)
The American transgender community has faced a host of challenges over the last four years, from increased anti-trans policies to a rise in transphobic violence. A new administration has taken over, and while we have reasons to be optimistic, there is still work to be done.
On International Transgender Day of Visibility, join us for this two-part discussion as we reflect on how we got to this point, take stock of where we are, and imagine how our government can help us build a better future.
First, we'll hear from the cast and creators of the documentary series, "Trans In Trumpland". They'll share their lived experiences under anti-trans policies across the country, both now and during the previous administration. Then we'll be joined by an expert panel at the forefront of trans and nonbinary policy, who will share insight on the work being done to shape a more equitable and inclusive America.
Both parts of the discussion will be moderated by Jeffrey Masters (he/him), Director of Podcasts at Pride Media, publisher of The Advocate and Out Magazine and the creator and host of the long-running interview podcast, "LGBTQ&A".
Panelists include:
Introduction by Chella Man, artist, activist, author, actor, and executive producer
of "Trans in Trumpland"
Ash (he/him), Daisy (she/her), and Rebecca (she/her), "Trans in Trumpland" cast members
Tony Zosherafatain (he/him), director & host of "Trans in Trumpland"
Jamie DiNicola (he/him), producer of Trans in Trumpland
Senator Sarah McBride (she/her), First State Senate District of Delaware
Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey (she/her), Alabama state director, Human Rights Campaign
Mary Emily O'Hara (they/them), rapid response manager, GLAAD
Chase Strangio (he/him, they/them), deputy director for Transgender Justice
with the ACLU's LGBT & HIV Project
