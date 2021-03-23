top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 3/31/2021
State of the Union: Trans Rights In Post-Trumpland w/ Filmmakers of "Trans In Trumpland"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 31
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorGLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, and partners
Location Details
Online event
On International Transgender Day of Visibility, join us for a panel discussion, "State of the Union: Trans Rights In Post-Trumpland", with the creators and cast members of the documentary series, "Trans In Trumpland".

Date and Time: Wed, March 31, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

More info & registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-union-trans-rights-in-post-trumpland-registration-145314121449

Registered attendees will receive a link to join the program closer to the event date, along with a link to enjoy the first two episodes of the documentary series, "Trans in Trumpland".(https://www.transintrumpland.com/)


The American transgender community has faced a host of challenges over the last four years, from increased anti-trans policies to a rise in transphobic violence. A new administration has taken over, and while we have reasons to be optimistic, there is still work to be done.

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, join us for this two-part discussion as we reflect on how we got to this point, take stock of where we are, and imagine how our government can help us build a better future.

First, we'll hear from the cast and creators of the documentary series, "Trans In Trumpland". They'll share their lived experiences under anti-trans policies across the country, both now and during the previous administration. Then we'll be joined by an expert panel at the forefront of trans and nonbinary policy, who will share insight on the work being done to shape a more equitable and inclusive America.

Both parts of the discussion will be moderated by Jeffrey Masters (he/him), Director of Podcasts at Pride Media, publisher of The Advocate and Out Magazine and the creator and host of the long-running interview podcast, "LGBTQ&A".


Panelists include:

Introduction by Chella Man, artist, activist, author, actor, and executive producer
of "Trans in Trumpland"

Ash (he/him), Daisy (she/her), and Rebecca (she/her), "Trans in Trumpland" cast members

Tony Zosherafatain (he/him), director & host of "Trans in Trumpland"

Jamie DiNicola (he/him), producer of Trans in Trumpland

Senator Sarah McBride (she/her), First State Senate District of Delaware

Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey (she/her), Alabama state director, Human Rights Campaign

Mary Emily O'Hara (they/them), rapid response manager, GLAAD

Chase Strangio (he/him, they/them), deputy director for Transgender Justice
with the ACLU's LGBT & HIV Project
state.jpg
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code